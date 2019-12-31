Over previous years, the City’s beaches had overwhelming crowds of people visiting on public holidays but the weather predicted for the week of December 30 to January 5 was likely to have an influence on numbers this year.
Law enforcement units were expected to be extra alert for any potential incidents, including violence, drowning and vandalism.
In spine-chilling evidence in the Western Cape High Court, a gang member in witness protection, told of an army of gangsters belonging to one gang operating in the province and reporting to one of the most notorious gang leaders.
The Terrible Josters gang member, who cannot be named, is a State witness in the trial of alleged Terrible Josters gang leader Horatio Solomons, alias Voudie, and 11 other members. He told the court that the gang consisted of 10 000 members operating in various parts of the Western Cape.
The City confirmed that a high-speed crash occurred on the N1 outgoing at the Sable Road off-ramp just after midnight on Monday morning on the 21st of January, leaving the driver of the BMW seriously injured.
The incident caused mass debate around street racing and the dangers it presents...
Everyone was feeding off the euphoria of having won the Rugby World Cup, and showed their continued support for the Springboks as the team travelled across the country, and ended off their tour in the Mother City. However, festivities hit a snag as one of the buses transporting the team broke down on the N2 on the way to Langa.
The issue was quickly sorted and the team was back on the road, but it certainly left many supporters amused.
The frantic search for the missing 30-year-old Meghan Cremer came to an end on the 8th of August when the South African Police Services discovered her body at a sand mine on a Philippi farm on that Thursday morning.
Cremer went missing from her home on Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables on the 3rd of August 2019.
Load shedding, arguably, has been the most talked about issue facing SA in 2020.
While the City of Cape Town attempted to mitigate it with its added power plant, Capetonians were unable to avoid it completely, and were left just as stunned when Eskom took an unprecedented move to implement Stage 6 load shedding.
This year, many were scrambling to check the schedule to see when they would be experiencing power cuts.
It was the story that gripped the nation and had thousands of South Africans taking to the streets in protest of the country's femicide crisis.
Uyinene Mrwetyana's tragic story reminded everyone of the reality that South African women face, and that until something changes in our society, women will never be safe...not even at the post office.
Cape Argus
From the Cape Argus, we'd like to wish to all our readers that their 2020 will be one with continued success.
Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]
All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.
IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.
Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.