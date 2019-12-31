Top 10 most read Cape Argus stories for 2019









Thousands of Capetonians took to the streets on Monday morning to show their love and support for the Springbok players as they arrived on the last leg of their victory tour. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - We've taken a look at the top 10 most read stories on the Cape Argus website for 2019. These are the stories published between the 1st of January 2019, and the 31st of December 2019. From weather, to crime and sport, these were the stories that readers could not get enough of: 10. Weather may hit number of expected visitors on Cape beaches next week Over previous years, the City’s beaches had overwhelming crowds of people visiting on public holidays but the weather predicted for the week of December 30 to January 5 was likely to have an influence on numbers this year.

Law enforcement units were expected to be extra alert for any potential incidents, including violence, drowning and vandalism.

9. Gangster gives chilling evidence on 10 000-man army spread all over Western Cape

In spine-chilling evidence in the Western Cape High Court, a gang member in witness protection, told of an army of gangsters belonging to one gang operating in the province and reporting to one of the most notorious gang leaders.

The Terrible Josters gang member, who cannot be named, is a State witness in the trial of alleged Terrible Josters gang leader Horatio Solomons, alias Voudie, and 11 other members. He told the court that the gang consisted of 10 000 members operating in various parts of the Western Cape.

8. Latest illegal street racing incident has left City of Cape Town appalled

The City confirmed that a high-speed crash occurred on the N1 outgoing at the Sable Road off-ramp just after midnight on Monday morning on the 21st of January, leaving the driver of the BMW seriously injured.

The incident caused mass debate around street racing and the dangers it presents...

7. WATCH: Springboks trophy tour bus breaks down in Cape Town en-route to Langa

Everyone was feeding off the euphoria of having won the Rugby World Cup, and showed their continued support for the Springboks as the team travelled across the country, and ended off their tour in the Mother City. However, festivities hit a snag as one of the buses transporting the team broke down on the N2 on the way to Langa.

The issue was quickly sorted and the team was back on the road, but it certainly left many supporters amused.

6. Suspect charged with murder after Meghan Cremer's body found on Philippi farm

The frantic search for the missing 30-year-old Meghan Cremer came to an end on the 8th of August when the South African Police Services discovered her body at a sand mine on a Philippi farm on that Thursday morning.

Cremer went missing from her home on Vaderlandsche Rietvlei stables on the 3rd of August 2019.

5. ‘I killed Kaithlyn, but don’t have the guts to say how’

Convicted child-killer Jonathan Heyns, in mitigation of sentence, admitted he killed 5-year-old Kaithlyn Wilson and apologised to her family. But he couldn’t tell the court how he killed her.

4. WATCH: Internet raves over sweet Schalk Brits gesture in Springboks Rugby World Cup game

It was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment in a Rugby World Cup game dominated by the Springboks, but it warmed the hearts of many who spotted the sweet gesture by Schalk Brits.

Brits wasn't the only one who had captured the internet's attention, as the one who stole everyone's heart was the country's 'chaotic boyfriend' Faf de Klerk.

3. Alleged gang boss's wife awarded lucrative City of Cape Town tender

Glomix House Brokers, where Nicole Johnson - the wife of alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield - is the director, was awarded a tender to build 30 houses in the Valhalla Park housing project.

“The City of Cape Town was not aware of these allegations until the recent media enquiries,” Mayco member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi said on the matter at the time.

2. Load shedding: Check City of Cape Town's guide to see when you'll be affected

Load shedding, arguably, has been the most talked about issue facing SA in 2020.

While the City of Cape Town attempted to mitigate it with its added power plant, Capetonians were unable to avoid it completely, and were left just as stunned when Eskom took an unprecedented move to implement Stage 6 load shedding.

This year, many were scrambling to check the schedule to see when they would be experiencing power cuts.

1. Chilling evidence of Uyinene Mrwetyana's last moments and how she fought back

It was the story that gripped the nation and had thousands of South Africans taking to the streets in protest of the country's femicide crisis.

Uyinene Mrwetyana's tragic story reminded everyone of the reality that South African women face, and that until something changes in our society, women will never be safe...not even at the post office.

