Azraa Mallick

Cape Town - A top learner from Bonteheuwel is serving as an inspiration to her classmates and making her school proud after being given the title of all-round achiever. Grade 6 pupil Azraa Mallick, 11, from Arcadia Primary School was named top achiever in her grade after showing true work ethic and enthusiasm. Head of department at Arcadia Primary and Grade 6 teacher Rowena Hermans said: “Azraa is a true leader and will take control of any situation. She shares her knowledge and would make an extra effort to help other learners. For her young age, it is impressive how she takes control and manages her peers.”

Hermans said she chose Azraa as the top achiever because she sets high standards for herself.

Learners would gravitate towards her because she was always explaining something to someone else.

Azraa's mother, Faheema Mallick, said: “I try to instil in her that she doesn't have to do what others are doing and she should just do the best that she can. I would say that learners are meant to go to school for a purpose and even if everyone else is playing and making jokes, it doesn't mean that you have to as well.“

Mallick said that Azraa will take on a task and make sure she sees it through irrespective of the outcome, “she will be happy and positive”.

“All learners and children are different and a parent should never make them feel that they haven't done enough even if they may have failed at something.” Arcadia Primary is also participating in a competition hosted by Growthpoint Properties in collaboration with the Western Cape Education Department.

Different schools will compete in literacy, maths, science and debating.

It is the first time the school entered the debating category and out of 32 schools, Arcadia made it to the finals.

Debating mentor at Arcadia Candice McGee said: “Learners will be judged on the strategy of their argument and their motivation behind it. It's great for the learners to be exposed to debating because its an essential skill for them to carry with them.”

The finals of the competition will take place on September 14.

