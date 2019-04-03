Now Onke Sibeko, an 18-year-old former Delft Technical High School learner, sits at home.

Cape Town - He passed his technical maths with an A-aggregate and technical science with 72% and was honoured by Premier Helen Zille for his achievements, but he was rejected by all the universities he applied at. Now Onke Sibeko, an 18-year-old former Delft Technical High School learner, sits at home. He applied at UCT, UWC and Cape Peninsula University of Technology, but was rejected by all the universities because of his technical subjects. He applied for mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and computer science.

Sibeko's matric class was the first to do technical subjects at the school.

He said they were given no choice in the matter, but he told himself he would work hard so that he could get a bursary.

“I feel like I wasted my time working so hard, putting extra hours in my school work, only to be rejected by universities because of something I had no choice in.

“When the department introduced the subjects they didn't even alert us about these subjects not being designated for university, and my question is: How will the economy of South Africa grow if there's a bunch of pupils who matriculate and yet don't get admission to university even though they pass with A+.”

Sibeko said the bachelor pass written on his certificate meant nothing.

At the moment Sibeko is searching for employment or an internship.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Moholola confirmed the university had received an application from Sibeko.

"Yes, UCT would have considered this applicant, as we did all applicants. Despite the strong performances in the two technical subjects mentioned, the applicant could not be considered for admission on two counts: overall performance was not strong enough, and technical mathematics and technical science are not considered as substitutes for mathematics and physical sciences. This position was confirmed after the Faculty of Science was asked to consider the curricula of each and provide a recommendation to the university.”

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said: “The university recognises the potential of the pupil, and therefore, the student enrolment management unit based at UWC will meet with him to provide him with guidance about options for his future.”

Provincial Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said technical subjects were recognised National Senior Certificate (NSC) subjects. “Pupils who take them and get the necessary four subject passes at 50% or better will get a 'bachelor’s pass' NSC. However, where admissions to a given degree programme require a mathematics pass in the NSC, a pass in technical maths may not be substituted.

“The same is said for physical science and a pass in technical sciences, which may not be substituted.”

Hammond said technical subjects were gazetted only late last year, and therefore many universities did not have time to consider a change in admission requirements.

