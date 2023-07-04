Top traffic offender with 167 outstanding warrants apprehended

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s traffic enforcement department recently apprehended one of its top traffic offenders just outside his home in Masiphumelele. According to the City, the suspect had more than 167 outstanding warrants valued at over R148 550 and was number 92 on the traffic service’s list of Top 100 motorists with outstanding warrants.

Commenting on the suspect’s arrest, Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith revealed that the suspect was but one of 375 motorists apprehended by traffic officers throughout the department’s crime intervention initiative conducted last week. Smith said: “The arrest is a reminder that those who break the law will be found and have to answer for their offences. These outstanding warrants represent transgressions like speeding, overloading and many more driving offences that put the lives of other road users at risk. “Despite many warrants against these offenders, they continue to operate and flaunt traffic laws. This directorate is resolute in our commitment to making the roads, and this city, safer for everyone,” Smith said.

The Department of Safety and Security also said that during its general enforcement efforts over the past week, it recorded 29 611 speeding offences, issued over 16 930 fines for various traffic violations and impounded 250 public transport vehicles. “Officers arrested 99 perpetrators of which 89 were for driving under the influence of alcohol and 10 for reckless and negligent driving,” the City said. Meanwhile, Cape Town law enforcement officers executed 220 arrests and issued 3 386 notices, while metro police officers made 56 arrests of which nine were for drunk driving. In addition, they confiscated various drugs.

According to the City, one of the drunk driving arrests took place at the weekend when officers patrolling the N2 stopped a vehicle swerving on the road. “The 38-year-old driver admitted to being under the influence of alcohol and was subsequently arrested for drunken driving and detained at Nyanga SAPS. During crime prevention patrols in Voortrekker Road near Goodwood, a brazen driver with the front left passenger door and right rear passenger door open, passed the officers. “They brought the vehicle to a halt on the corner of Voortrekker Road and Jakes Gerwel, and the driver was found to be under the influence. The 47-year-old suspect was arrested for drunken driving and detained at Goodwood SAPS,” Smith said.