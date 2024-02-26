Tot killed in blaze near Blue Downs

A Kleinvlei family near Blue Downs is mourning the death of their 3-year-old, who died in a fire that broke out while they were asleep. Faith Manuel died on Thursday night.

Mother, Nicole Manuel, said she was awoken by the flames that engulfed their wendy house. Her daughter was in the same room as her, but she first grabbed her 3-month-old baby. “As the clock approached midnight, we were peacefully asleep, unaware of the impending horror.

“Suddenly, I was jolted awake by an intense heat radiating above me. “In a panic, I sprang from my bed, instinctively grabbing my baby, just 3 months old, and rushed to safety. “But as I turned back to retrieve Faith, I was met with a wall of flames.”

The devastated mother said she screamed for help. “My own mother woke up and bravely attempted to rescue Faith, but the inferno was merciless, consuming everything in its path. “We have nothing left, our wendy house burnt to ashes with everything.

“All eight of us at home have been affected. “We are pleading with the people out there to please donate clothes for my son, size 0 to 3 months, size 6 to 12 months, 9 to 10 years, 13 to 14 years, size small for women, medium for two males and size 38 to 40 for my mom.” Manuel said she did not know how she would move on from the incident.

A family are reeling after a 3-year-old girl died in a fire incident at her Kleinvlei home. Little Faith Emriha Manuel died on Thursday night. Picture: Facebook “I’m grappling with unimaginable grief. I can’t help but wonder how I will ever find the strength to go on. “The pain is suffocating, crushing me with its weight. My heart shatters into a million pieces at the thought of losing my daughter in such a cruel, senseless manner.” City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said upon arrival, firefighters found an informal structure and a house burning.

“The body of a female minor was found under the debris of the informal structure. “An elderly woman was treated for burn wounds and was transported to a nearby medical facility whilst the mother of the minor was treated for shock.” If anyone would like to donate clothes or furniture to the family, contact Manuel at 079 158 4837 or visit www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/unite-to-restore-faith