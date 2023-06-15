Tot rescued after she was snatched in front of her Delft home

Cape Town - A resident rescued a toddler who was snatched in front of her home. Two-year-old Limokuhle Nakanyane was playing with her 3-year-old cousin and 5-year-old neighbour in front of her home when a woman, approached the children.

She picked up the victim and also took the neighbour’s child, but the girl managed to escape. Limokuhle spent two hours with the woman, who reportedly just walked around with the child. The toddler’s mother, Linda Nakanyane, said: “When I saw my nephew walking in, I got worried because my daughter was with him.

“I went outside and found my neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter sitting outside the shop and I asked where Limokuhle was and she told me an auntie took her. I found it odd because if she was with my friends they would have told me that they took her.” Linda said the shopkeeper confirmed her worst fear that Limokuhle was taken by a stranger: “That is when I went looking for her.” She said she informed her neighbours about the kidnapping.

“About two hours later, a community member told me my child was with my family friend, so when I asked her where she found my child, she answered ‘from a young woman who came out of some house in this area’. “The family friend pretended to be Limokuhle’s mom and wanted to take my daughter from her, but the suspect refused until she slapped her in the face.” The family friend returned the 2-year-old to her mother.

“The suspect was still standing where she was caught and I asked her why she took my child but she didn’t reply. “She did, however, tell our family friend that she was playing with the child and that she was going to return her and then she said Limokuhle wanted to go with (her) and that was not true, my daughter would not want to do that especially with a stranger. “I’m not sure if she used anything to lure the children or she just took them, but now she is arrested and charged with kidnapping.”

Nakanyane told the Cape Argus the incident had traumatised her. “Even the children were shocked, this was a scary thing, when we got home I couldn’t take my eyes off my child. I will watch her every move, I never want to go through this again.” SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the incident and said that the suspect has been arrested.