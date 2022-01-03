Touches of simplicity, humour – and jazz – at the Arch’s requiem mass at St George’s Cathedral

Cape Town - Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s requiem mass may have been a sombre high-church occasion, but it was also one replete with the touches of simplicity, humour, humility, intimacy and even quotes from Billie Holiday jazz classics. The ceremony took place in St George’s Cathedral, which in apartheid times Tutu turned into centre of Struggle against racial injustice

Among those who said prayers during the mass, were Tutu’s daughter Reverend Mpho Tutu, Archbishop Tutu Trust chairperson Dr Mamphela Ramphele, former first lady and human rights activist Graça Machel and former Irish president Mary Robinson. In the eulogy, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: “If Tutu were here he would have said: ’Hey why are you looking so glum?’ He would have wanted to elicit a smile and a laugh from all of us.” The president ended with a quote which he said he thought provided a fitting end to any tribute to Tutu: “Tears are sometimes an inappropriate response to death.

“When a life has been lived completely honestly, completely successfully, or just completely, the correct response to death’s perfect punctuation mark, is a smile.” The eulogy was followed by the handing over of the national flag to the widow Mama Leah Tutu. This was the only militaristic part of the funeral. Earlier, the Dean of St George’s Cathedral, Michael Weeder, quoted the jazz singer Billie Holiday saying she could have been referencing Tutu when she sang: “Like the wind that shakes the bough/He moves me with a smile.”