Tough Freedom Day for Freedom Park residents whose lives were destroyed by fire

Cape Town - Freedom Park residents in Nomzamo Strand are appealing to the government to assist them in rebuilding their lives.

This after half the community was left destitute when a devastating blaze tore through the community, destroying their homes and upending their lives.

Yesterday, as the country commemorated Freedom Day, most of the the people living in the informal settlement were still trying to salvage and come to terms with the loss of their homes and furniture, and other items in the fire that destroyed 90 structures.

More than 300 people were affected by the fire on Monday evening last week.

This week, according to the community’s counsellor Sitembile Mfecane, most of the fire victims were still struggling to rebuild their homes.

Mfecane said: “People are still struggling here. Yes, the Department of Disaster Relief came to assess the situation and Sassa too but to date nothing has been activated. We have received donations from compassionate residents, here and there, however, people still need more items.

“Families that were affected by the fire need food, clothing, and assistance to rebuild their homes. It is almost winter time and most of the residents here are unemployed and cannot bear the heavy costs of material,” said Mfecane, adding that, without resources, aid, and any donations it would be nearly impossible for the community to make it through the difficult period.

“We are appealing to those who can assist to intervene and help uplift this community once again. What happened was a tragic incident and any person would struggle to come to terms with it, what’s more a person who already had so little,” he said.

Community leaders have been actively appealing for the public to assist where they can and support the families in need.

For more information on how you can assist, call Sitembile Mfecane on 073 248 0407

Cape Argus