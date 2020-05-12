Tourism industry scrambling to save itself from collapse

Cape Town - The tourism industry is scrambling to salvage itself before it collapses completely due to the coronavirus crisis. The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) has called on businesses to submit proposals to compile a plan to submit to Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. TBCSA chief executive Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said: “We will only be able to operate at the end of the year. “As the TBCSA we have been at pains to go to the government and say if we wait until the end of the year we will be waiting for nothing because there won’t be any hotels left, there won’t be any hospitality companies left, there won’t be any event organisers left or conference organisers. There won’t be tour operators. We will have nothing left. “What do we need to do as an industry to show that we can operate at higher levels meaning that the levels we are currently at?

“We went to our association to inform our members to guide the establishment on what we can do to implement stringent regulations.”

Tshivhengwa added that this would be used to open certain sectors in the industry such as guest houses and lodges.

“We need people to be flying and move across provinces, be it only essential workers that can be able to move around.

"What we are saying is that there are certain aspects of tourism that are not as risky, therefore they should be allowed to operate.

"It’s crucial that we get this right and we tell the government that we have a plan to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus,” he said.

Tshivhengwa said in the tourism industry alone there were 600 000 employees that have applied for UIF.

He urged businesses to submit proposals to form a proper plan to show the minister this month.

“We saw businesses dry up and postponements, refunds and cancellations. With UIF we signed a three month programme. We want this to be extended at least until the end of December if there are funds available. It’s not an easy process,” he said.

Cape Town Tourism released a new report showcasing how the local tourism industry was suffering under the lockdown regulations. An estimated 90 000 jobs could be lost as a result of businesses closing their doors.

SA Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona said: “There’s a guesstimation of how long we will be staying on the level or when we will move to the next level.

"Tourism is active on Level 1, if we sit on Level 1 or Level 2 based on the current trajectory, where we know that the peak of the virus will kick in September. Tourism is about moving people in different areas.

"We cannot assume things will go back to normal. We should be able to operate sooner rather than later.”

