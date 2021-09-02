Tourism Month launched with new renewal and recovery plans for Cape Town

Cape Town - After the severe downturn hit the tourism industry, experienced from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the City and Cape Town Tourism (CTT) launched Tourism Month this morning at CTT’s visitor experience centre. This was done under the theme of “tourism for inclusive growth” where they unveiled their plans to foster the renewal and recovery of the tourism sector in Cape Town.

Economic Opportunities and Assets Management Mayco member James Vos revealed new programmes and campaigns that would be used to stimulate supply and demand for domestic and international markets through inclusive growth, while showcasing to visitors that Cape Town was open and ready for travel. CTT chief executive officer Enver Duminy said: “The only way we will be able to sustain tourism is through the help of locals.” CTT would also be providing businesses with a Neighbourhood Experience Development Training Manual, in partnership with the Cape Peninsula University of Technology, to guide SMMEs in developing their businesses.

Vos said the use of technology was also key in the sector’s recovery. The Namola travel safety application and overseas marketing would be employed through CTTs Find Your Freedom Campaign, where potential travellers would be able to choose their own Cape Town adventure in an interactive video. “We are also now targeting travellers from other African countries through marketing campaigns across the continent and would be exploring partnerships and sister-city agreements in markets such as Kenya, Botswana and Nigeria,” said Vos. Provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities David Maynier said this tourism month had the potential to provide great relief for the tourism and hospitality sector. However, the success of the summer season was dependent on the opening of the economy in the Western Cape.