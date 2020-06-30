Tourism regulations draw criticism across industry

Cape Town - Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane’s regulations to restart the tourism sector have been heavily criticised by industry bodies.

Kubayi-Ngubane on Friday announced new measures to assist the sector, but there was some confusion on the interpretation of the gazetted tourism regulations that were issued on Friday by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and a press briefing subsequently held by Kubayi-Ngubane.

Lobby group SA Is Travel Ready (SAITR) said there were no laws prohibiting intra-provincial travel, so long as citizens were staying in accommodation venues that were accredited and licensed.

SAITR said: “While the regulations themselves do not allow for inter-provincial domestic leisure travel, as indicated by the Tourism Minister, the gazetted regulations allow travel for leisure (for anything that is allowed under level 3), such as golf, hiking, going to a casino or a restaurant, visiting game reserves. The regulations also allow ‘formally accredited and licensed accommodation’ to operate.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said there would be a further easing of restrictions on certain economic activities, including “accredited and licensed accommodation” with the exception of home sharing accommodation like AirBnB. Ramaphosa confirmed at the time that “commercially licensed accommodation” would be allowed under level 3 with “strict health protocols in place”.