Tourism sector says industry recovery mainly relies on international travellers

Cape Town - Tourism sector experts says a fast recovery for the industry will be possible only when international travel is allowed. On Thursday, the Western Cape’s Department of Economic Development and Tourism hosted a panel discussion of Covid-19’s impact on international travel and how the sector could adapt to forced changes. The tourism sector is excited about domestic travel finally being allowed, however, the lobby continues for the opening of borders. This will allow the industry to start recovering more positively. The UN World Tourism Organization’s special adviser to secretary-general Anita Mendiratta said: “We don’t have travel and tourism if there is no aviation. The industry strongly relies on people travelling into the country through air. Six thousand commercial aircraft are currently grounded and one million jobs are being lost per day in the tourism industry.”

Mendiratta said people were getting bored by the pandemic and feeling fearful or frustrated.

For tourism to recover in the Western Cape, protocols needed to be respected at home first.

“We have also come to see that there is no best practice but people are choosing to behave correctly,” Mendiratta said.

The Economic Development and Tourism Department’s deputy director-general Rashied Toefy said: “The devastating impact on aviation and travel industry has been large. We need to prepare and know what the new behaviours will be like.”

Mendiratta said the country would not be entering a new normal but a next normal. Everything would change, including how people would operate and engage with the industry.

Department of Economic Development and Tourism Economic Sector Support chief director Ilse van Schalkwyk said: “Tourism has been one of the sectors closed for the longest, and in the Western Cape the majority of tourism comes from international travel. The longer it is closed the more income is being lost.”

Van Schalkwyk said the province’s recovery would be gradual, depending on the travel restrictions and international borders being lifted. A traveller needs to feel safe, especially those who are willing to travel. To prepare for our summer season we need to get our destinations to adapt, she said.

Mendiratta said: “Seventy percent of people travelling are prepared to quarantine, and the thirty percent have no interest.

“The travellers are not just fearful of travelling, but countries are fearful. We can go out and take baby steps, which is already a huge step. We must, however, learn from other countries through the opening of the economy.”

She said more good stories about travel also needed to be spoken about.

Cape Argus