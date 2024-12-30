Tourist tells of experience of being robbed at knifepoint on Lion’s Head

Victims of mountain muggings have been advised to report the incidents to police, after two Swiss nationals were apparently targeted on Lion’s Head. This comes as a video went viral on Instagram of a Swiss traveller, with the social media handle where2travel.next, by user Adrian Christoph, detailing his experience of being robbed at knifepoint alongside his friend.

The caption read: “Still in shock after being robbed next to Lion’s Head in Cape Town. A reminder of how quickly things can change, even in the most beautiful places. “It started as a simple plan: a two-hour hike from the hostel in Sea Point to the top of Lion’s Head. A friend and I met in the hostel, we were both excited to take in the views of Cape Town from above. The weather was perfect that day, the trail inviting and we were chatting as we walked. Many others from the hostel have taken the very same way, alone in the evenings. Adrian Christoph detailing his experience on social media of getting robbed along Lion’s Head. Pic: Screengrab “But about 10 minutes in, we noticed a man trailing behind us. At first, we thought nothing of it, just another hiker on the same path.

“But then, he sped up, closing the gap between us. The unease grew when he suddenly stopped and pulled out a knife. ‘Give me your phones,’ he demanded, his eyes locked on ours. “There was no time to think. We handed over our phones, along with the little cash we had. The whole thing felt surreal. An ordinary hike turning into a nightmare in a blink of an eye. “Afterwards, he just walked off, leaving us frozen in place, trying to process what happened.

“We didn’t make it to the top that day. Instead, we went back to the hostel, shaken and silent. “Both grateful and disturbed by how quickly everything has changed. It was a harsh reminder of how vulnerable we can be, even in the most stunning places.” The video was uploaded on December 22 and has accumulated 1.2 million views.

However, on Thursday, another video was uploaded to TikTok of another hiker detailing the same alleged experience, who said he was mugged at knifepoint. "My phone was taken; it could have been worse, I think. Later on I even got a message from 'Apple', obviously it was a con to get my passcode," he said.

SANParks spokesperson JP Louw appealed to affected individuals to report the incident to the police as opposed to only publishing on social media. “We do not have records of the incident you are referencing. “Social media postings consequently do not assist us to gain insight of trends and behaviour of criminals so as to guide the deployment of resources where they are most needed.

“We also wish to again appeal for adherence to the following safety tips: 1. Hike in groups of four or more. 2. Leave early and avoid evening hikes. If you are hurt in the night it is much harder to access areas across the Park in the dark. 3. Wear appropriate clothing, including shoes.

4. Make sure someone knows your departure and expected time of return. 5. Use freely available apps that can track your movements. 6. Record emergency numbers posted across the park.