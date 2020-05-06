Township children using WhatsApp to continue with violin lessons amid lockdown

Cape Town - To make sure that the violins continue playing, students from MuziKidz, came up with a novel way of beating the lockdown imposed because of Covid-19. Children who had been receiving lessons for the past four years had their contact teaching suspended due to the pandemic. Instructors sought out creative means to continue these lessons through videos sent via WhatsApp. MuziKidz, a social initiative by the Cape Town Violin Academy, offers violin lessons to children in Khayelitsha, Nyanga, Gugulethu and Delft. There are about 80 children enrolled in the programme, and since 2015 more than 250 children have benefited from it. Founder of MuziKidz, Maria Botha, said: “We taught them in the first two years on violins we keep with us, and explained to their parents that they could purchase a violin so they’d have one at home, too. “We believe this ‘investment’ in a violin gives them self-value, pride and empowers them. It also accentuates the importance of investment in education. A violin is like a symbol of what could open up for a child in future, and the work that needs to go into something before it can start having benefits.”

She said many of the children had no prior musical background and classical music was foreign to them, but they quickly obtained enough skill to start playing traditional African sounds.

Botha, one of the principal instructors, spent most of her life in Europe where she had built a network of colleagues who would contribute time and funding. A friend of Botha’s was the first to fund the initiative through monthly donations - enough to buy a few violins and cover the initial costs. The positive impact these lessons have had, not only on the children, but also the family, was clearly evident, she said.

“Making music has a positive influence on people during the lockdown, as can be seen in Italy, too. The children have nothing to do and are stuck in small spaces, often with many people. Everyone is overwhelmed with fear of the virus and, more so, hunger, because they have no more income. They have something to look forward to every day in the videos, and this gives the whole family communication and connection with the world outside, and also gives them the feeling of others who care about them. It gives them the opportunity to communicate their needs to others outside.

“I believe when those violins ‘ring’ outside and through the empty streets, many more than the families can ‘escape’ the rude reality and feel comforted for some magical moments.”

The children have also started playing with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra. Nokuthula Arukwe, whose two daughters aged 10 and 8 are in the programme, said she had seen the impact of the lessons spill over over to various activities. “Academically, they’ve exceeded and are top achievers in their class. They have more confidence. They can interact with other kids easily and are eager to learn new things.”

Phumla Hadi, mother of Phumzile, 10, from Khayelitsha, said: “My daughter enjoys the classes. She walks around the house playing the violin or locks herself in the room and practises. Her behaviour is very good. It’s helping her focus. She is very confident.”

