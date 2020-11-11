Traction in repair talks of Cape tidal pool, 5 years later

Cape Town - There might finally be a glimmer of light at the end of a long tunnel for Cape Town advocate Brian Pincus, who has been campaigning to get the City to repair the steps to the tidal pool at Saunders Beach, Bantry Bay for the last five years, after the City indicated they might repair it.

Narrating his tale of woe, Pincus said: “I started frequenting Saunders Beach as far back as the 1970s when it was still in immaculate condition. In recent years though, I have seen how Saunders Beach has deteriorated.”

“The problems which needed addressing and/or repairing at Saunders Beach were: repairing the shower; unlocking the toilet, which seems to be locked all the time with the public unable to gain access thereto; cleaning up of the beach and tidal pool; restoring the railings which form part of the staircase going down to the beach; and repairing the base of the steps or the lower landing, going down to the beach,” said Pincus.

“My office, on numerous occasions over the years, addressed correspondence to people working at the City. I even went as far as corresponding directly with Nicola Jowell, the ward councillor of Saunders Beach, only to be met with empty promises. My office started communicating with the City from February 6, 2015.”

Eventually last month, Pincus said: “Councillor Jowell responded to my email on October 6, thanking me for raising these concerns and further requested Natalie Newman to meet her on site. To date I have heard nothing further from Councillor Jowell nor Natalie Newman and have now decided to approach you, the press, with my concerns.”