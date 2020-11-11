Traction in repair talks of Cape tidal pool, 5 years later
Cape Town - There might finally be a glimmer of light at the end of a long tunnel for Cape Town advocate Brian Pincus, who has been campaigning to get the City to repair the steps to the tidal pool at Saunders Beach, Bantry Bay for the last five years, after the City indicated they might repair it.
Narrating his tale of woe, Pincus said: “I started frequenting Saunders Beach as far back as the 1970s when it was still in immaculate condition. In recent years though, I have seen how Saunders Beach has deteriorated.”
“The problems which needed addressing and/or repairing at Saunders Beach were: repairing the shower; unlocking the toilet, which seems to be locked all the time with the public unable to gain access thereto; cleaning up of the beach and tidal pool; restoring the railings which form part of the staircase going down to the beach; and repairing the base of the steps or the lower landing, going down to the beach,” said Pincus.
“My office, on numerous occasions over the years, addressed correspondence to people working at the City. I even went as far as corresponding directly with Nicola Jowell, the ward councillor of Saunders Beach, only to be met with empty promises. My office started communicating with the City from February 6, 2015.”
Eventually last month, Pincus said: “Councillor Jowell responded to my email on October 6, thanking me for raising these concerns and further requested Natalie Newman to meet her on site. To date I have heard nothing further from Councillor Jowell nor Natalie Newman and have now decided to approach you, the press, with my concerns.”
“At the present time there is algae at the entrance to the pool and no steps to get into the pool and thus people must jump to get into the pool and to get out of the pool, press on the wall.”
Responding to a media query, the City’s mayoral committee (mayco) member for spatial planning and environment Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “The City is aware that the steps into the pool require attention. As the work required is below the high water mark, this requires a marine contractor to do the repair.”
“The City is currently in the process of compiling and advertising a term tender for the repairs for marine works city-wide.
“Once awarded, the City will be in a position to review the situation and undertake the necessary repair, provided that there are available resources.”
Meanwhile, mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien said: “The cleaning of the tidal pool should start in the first week of December.”
Cape Argus