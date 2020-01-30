A section of the wall has already been destroyed by vandals.
Uniting with the businesses are residents of Hangberg, across the road from the harbour. Hangberg activist Lee Smith said: “We are concerned because there was no consultation about the building of the wall or any of the works going on in the harbour.”
Smith said the community has “from time immemorial had free access to the harbour” and fears that the concrete wall, which replaced “a perfectly workable steel fence that had only been up for six months, could deny us access”.
“The community has always had access to the harbour. Even during apartheid times when it was the only way to get to the so-called coloured beach.