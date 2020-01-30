Traders fume over concrete wall at Hout Bay Harbour









Businesses at Hout Bay Harbour are up in arms over the construction of a concrete wall around the area. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - Businesses at Hout Bay Harbour are up in arms over the construction of a concrete wall around the area. A section of the wall has already been destroyed by vandals. Uniting with the businesses are residents of Hangberg, across the road from the harbour. Hangberg activist Lee Smith said: “We are concerned because there was no consultation about the building of the wall or any of the works going on in the harbour.” Smith said the community has “from time immemorial had free access to the harbour” and fears that the concrete wall, which replaced “a perfectly workable steel fence that had only been up for six months, could deny us access”. “The community has always had access to the harbour. Even during apartheid times when it was the only way to get to the so-called coloured beach.

"It has huge historical significance and the community is concerned that the wall, and the plans for booms to regulate access, is the first step to locking us out,” said Smith.

Smith said community leaders had made many fruitless attempts to meet the harbour authorities to discuss the issue.

Businesses have written to Public Works Minister Patricia De Lille expressing their concern about the wall and other works such as the construction of a new toilet block that has taken up valuable parking space, and a nine-month delay in the refurbishment of existing facilities.

“These works as planned could destroy many local jobs, and harm our visible and invisible exports. Whoever conceived this project clearly has no understanding of the way a harbour or a port works,” complained one business owner, who asked not to be named for fear of “being targeted by the authorities”.

A businessman, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, and Smith speculated that the wall was built on the recommendation of the police who reportedly consider the harbour a crime hot spot.

Fisheries consultant Shaheen Moolla said while he was unaware of any strong feeling about the wall from the fishers, “Hout Bay Harbour is a criminal hub On a Friday afternoon, you’d be amazed at how much illicit fishing is offloaded there.” Moolla, who has brought up the issue several times in his blog, however, said: “You don't need a concrete wall. just proper and effective law enforcement would stop criminal activities.”

Harbour Master Pumla Feni-Gela declined to comment.

