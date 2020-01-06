According to the City, the soccer game at the stadium, scheduled to start in the afternoon, required the informal traders’ area to allow for parking.
The future of the traders now hangs in the balance after it was agreed that the market would not operate on event days.
Chairperson of the Cape Town Stadium Market Rosheda Muller said: “We are having a meeting with the council today to decide whether we will be operating this coming Sunday or not. We do not like the way they are treating us and we won’t stand for it.”
Muller said the traders were informed about the soccer game on New Year’s Eve, giving them little time to make alternative arrangements.