Traffic signal battery theft still a problem for City of Cape Town

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town is appealing to the public to report theft of its infrastructure as thieves continuously target the traffic signal batteries at signalised intersections across the city. The uninterruptible power supply (UPS) batteries and units are being stolen and these items are what keep intersections operational during load shedding. In a statement released on Wednesday, Mayco Member for Transport Felicity Purchase said the city council spent approximately R6 571 000 on the replacement and installation of UPS batteries and units during the past financial year to end June 30. However, Purchase said over the past three weeks, a further 87 UPS batteries worth R124 000 had been stolen at 15 signalised intersections. The incidents occurred in the Mitchells Plain, Kuils River, Eersterivier, Athlone, Khayelitsha, Gordon’s Bay, Bothasig, Stikland, Parow, Grassy Park and Airport Industria areas.

She said the theft and damage of municipal infrastructure was a waste of the city council’s resources during a critical time when the Covid-19 pandemic was being battled.

“We cannot afford to keep on replacing the stolen batteries at our traffic signals. Vandalism and theft is unacceptable.

“The UPS batteries must keep the traffic lights working in times of load shedding,” Purchase said.

She said motorists will bear the brunt of the thefts as they can expect longer travelling times now that traffic is picking up.

Purchase is appealing to the public to be vigilant at traffic intersections and report any information that could assist in preventing the theft.

She said the branding on the UPS batteries is Vision and Royal, and perpetrators caught will be charged under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act.

African News Agency (ANA)