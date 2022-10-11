Tragedy strikes as Stellenbosch principal, wife, daughter and her boyfriend die in car crash

Cape Town - A Kylemore family has been struck by tragedy after a mother, father and daughter along with her boyfriend died in a car accident on Saturday night. Eugene van Graan, his wife Elma, daughter Euodia and her boyfriend Ronwan Adams died after the Ford Figo they were driving in crashed on the R44 between Somerset and Stellenbosch.

Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said Stellenbosch police were on the scene. “A white Ford Figo was involved in an accident on the R44, close to the Mountain Breeze caravan park. Three people died on the scene and a fourth succumbed in hospital. “The deceased were aged between 23 and 54, all of the Kylemore area just outside of Stellenbosch. All were occupants of the Figo and their vehicle was the only one involved in the accident.

“The accident occurred around 10pm on Saturday and circumstances surrounding the accident are under investigation,” Van Wyk said. Eugene was the principal at Raithby Primary School in Stellenbosch but had had difficulties with his health. He had been the principal for eight years, said a close family friend and colleague, Ruben Steyn. He said he received a call at 5.30am on Sunday.

Steyn said: “I thought no, it can’t be … He wouldn’t be on the road at that time of the night, and my wife immediately started crying.” He said Eugene was a good motivator at school. “He was a very special person in the way he dealt with people; in the way he dealt with the children. He knew how to get the best out of people. “My wife and I visited the family on Sunday and they were still in shock. They don’t actually believe what happened. But I thought that after today, it would hit them because they went to identify the bodies at the state mortuary, and then it would become a reality,” he said.

Steyn, who has been appointed acting principal at the school, commended Eugene as a good administrator who won awards every year. Ronwen Adams and his girlfriend Euodia van Graan, who were in the car with the Van Graans, also died in the accident. Picture: Supplied Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said they were arranging counselling for the learners, and the school is to host a memorial today for their beloved principal. “The WCED has been informed of the tragic and sad accident which occurred over the weekend, taking the lives of four people including one of our principals,” she said.