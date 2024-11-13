Tragic accident claims lives of twin sisters’

Cape Town - The communities of Saldanha Bay and Mitchell’s Plain are mourning a set of twins who gained their angel wings on the same day, after being involved in an accident on Saturday evening. Zoë and Alex Arends, 22, had, according to police, been travelling from Vredenburg along Saldanha Road, when the driver lost control and collided with a chevron road sign.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the vehicle then swerved to the right, collided with an office structure on the right side of the road and ended up in the road facing oncoming traffic. There were five people in the vehicle – three women and two men. The brown-eyed Zoë and Alex passed away on the scene while the other passengers were rushed to hospital.

The families of the deceased and injured have asked for privacy as they deal with their loss and work through the trauma. On social media, tributes have been pouring in for the sisters, who are described as cheerful, humble, joyful and loving souls who touched many people’s lives. Colleen Pikwane wrote: “The most beautiful soul I came across,you had the purists soul and were so child-like. I never thought I’d write about you as ‘were’, oh, death be not proud.

“My heart is just so broken.” It is understood the sisters lived in Saldanha Bay after moving from Mitchell’s Plain where they spent their childhood. Tyra Davids wrote: “You were my first best friend and then moved to Saldanha. I’m sure you touched many hearts. I’ll hold our sleepovers and walking home from school memories dear to my heart. I love you forever Zoë Arends, both you and Alex, may you rest in eternal peace.”

On Monday, a cross was erected at the scene, with pictures of the sisters and beautiful flowers placed around the cross. A message of condolences and speedy recovery were shared with the families of the victims by Saldanha Bay Mayor Andrè Truter. Truter said: “Words cannot fully capture the pain we feel as a community in losing two bright young souls far too soon. We are holding close in our thoughts, those who remain in the hospital recovering, and we send our hopes for their healing and strength in the days ahead.”

Cape Town College of Fashion Design, where Alex was a second year student, also expressed their condolences. “We are deeply saddened to share the passing of our beloved second-year student, Alex Arends, and her twin sister, Zoë Arends. “Alex, your vibrant spirit and boundless energy will be deeply missed by all of us at CTCFD.”