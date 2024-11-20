Tragic shooting claims life of 14-year-old Cape boy on his way to school

Cape Town - A teenage boy who was walking to school was killed and two of his peers wounded when unknown gunmen opened fire at them on Tuesday. The Ravensmead High School learners and staff were left reeling after Jahmeil van Reenen, 14, died on the scene near his home.

His father, Alrich Petrus, said his son had left for school when he heard the gunshots shortly after. “He was on his way to school and when he went out of the door, I said goodbye to him. “A few minutes later I heard shots, and when I got out, I saw guys standing around someone who was on the ground.

“At the time I didn’t know that it was my son. When I got close I saw it was Jahmeil. “I heard that two other people were shot but I couldn’t go and look because I was focusing on my son.” The devastated father called for the police to arrest the shooters.

“These shooters are known in the area, the police must make an arrest. “My child was not a gangster, he was innocent.” Alrich Petrus. Pic: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson, Novela Potelwa, said the 14-year-old was killed and two other teenagers wounded.

“Reports from the scene indicate the children were on their way to school when the shooting occurred. “It is alleged that two gunmen in a vehicle disembarked in Donnegal Street and fired shots. “As a consequence, the 14-year-old was killed and others aged 15 and 17 were wounded.

“They were transported to a medical facility for treatment. “Murder and attempted murder dockets have been opened. A manhunt has since been launched for the perpetrators of the act.” Potelwa said a few metres from the scene, a 55-year-old man was also shot and wounded.

“He is currently in a medical facility receiving treatment. “The motive for the shooting forms part of ongoing investigations,” Potelwa said. Jahmeil van Reenen, 14, died who on the scene near his home while on his way to school. Picture: Leon Knipe Western Cape Community Policing Board spokesperson, Rafique Foflonker, said the senseless shooting spree in the vicinity of the school was “ridiculous”.

“Our deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the families of those innocent children who became victims of this event. “We are especially aggrieved and saddened as we learned about the death of one of the victims- a very young primary school learner,” he said. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond, confirmed the Grade 8 learner from Ravensmead High School was shot and killed while making his way to school.

“Another learner and person were also shot and are being treated for their injuries. “The two other individuals are allegedly not learners. “The alleged perpetrators then fled into the grounds of St. Andrews Secondary School, as learners were entering the school gates.