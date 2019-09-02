KANE Reilly wins in the Table Mountain Challenge. Armand Hough African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Despite chilly weather, participants turned up in numbers for the annual Table Mountain Challenge, sponsored by the China Construction Bank (CCB) and hosted at the Jan van Riebeeck Sports Field in Tamboerskloof. A portion of the funds generated from the entry fees will be donated to Table Mountain National Park, with distance runner David Grier using the event as a platform to further the work he does as an ambassador for the Cipla Miles for Smiles Foundation, which raises funds for corrective acial surgery for children.

“CCB has sponsored this event since last year, and due to the success of last year’s event and all we achieved, we decided to be a part of it again this year,” said CCB chief executive, Johannesburg, Meiwei Luo.

“This trail run event has taken place for the last 16 years and was originally designed as a circumvention of Table Mountain,” said Peter Statham, programme organiser from Energy Events

Apart from wooden medals and tiny water succulent plants, winners from each category also won cash prizes.

Kane Reilly, one of South Africa’s top trail runners and the manager of athletics and events at Salomon Sports, was the winner of the 44km race.

Kolela Guy Michel, branch manager at Stone Connection, won first place in the 15km trail and has been running for West Coast Athletic Club in Table View since 2016.

