Suspected train arsonist Thobela Xoseni, 30, was referred for 30 days’ psychiatric observation by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. File photo: Laille Jack/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Suspected train arsonist Thobela Xoseni, 30, who has been linked to the torching of two train sets at Cape Town Station on Easter Sunday, was referred for 30 days’ psychiatric observation by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Xoseni, from Khayelitsha, made his second court appearance on charges of malicious damage to property, and the court ordered that he be kept in the hospital section at Pollsmoor Prison until his next court appearance, on June3.

In his first appearance last week, Xoseni was referred to the state’s district surgeon for mental assessment.

He was apprehended by Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) security and handed over to the police after he was suspected of being one of the people identified in CCTV footage taken at Cape Town station, where Metrorail coaches were gutted.

After his arrest, Prasa group chief strategy officer Sipho Sithole said Xoseni had been spotted at Platform 19 at Cape Town station and fitted the identikit of one of the suspects caught on CCTV footage.

Prasa reported that 12 coaches were destroyed by the fire and that the damage was estimated to be R33million.

Following Xoseni’s arrest, Prasa placed its Western Cape head of security Ernest Hendricks, along with two of his colleagues, on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation into whether there was a security lapse that Sunday.

Prasa group chief executive Nkosinathi Sishi has also served security company Iliso, which renders security services at Cape Town Station, with an intention to suspend its services.

Sishi has given Iliso five days to explain why Prasa should not suspend its services. He said the suspension of Hendricks and the two officers was not meant to pass judgment nor put blame on them, “but is solely meant to allow the investigation to be carried out by an independent body”.

[email protected]