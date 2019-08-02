The fate of alleged train arsonist Thobela Xoseni is to be determined on August 29, when the Cape Town Regional court will make a ruling on his fitness to stand trial. File photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The fate of alleged train arsonist Thobela Xoseni is to be determined on August 29, when the Cape Town Regional court will make a ruling on his fitness to stand trial or whether to refer Xoseni permanently to a psychiatric institution. The 30-year-old briefly appeared before magistrate Michelle Adams on Thursday. The matter was on the court roll to inform the court about the 30-day psychiatric treatment Xoseni underwent at Valkenberg Hospital, and whether the report was ready to be handed in.

Prosecutor Melani Wells said the parties had agreed that the matter be postponed for the outstanding photos and video footage, and to allow for for the completion of the psychiatric report.

The magistrate ordered that the outstanding evidence in the matter be handed in next Thursday.

Xoseni’s legal representative, Morney Calitz informed the court that he agreed with the State on the postponement, and added that the documents would determine if the State had a prima facie case.

Based on the information and the psychiatric report, the court must make a ruling on his client’s psychiatric condition, he said.

[email protected]