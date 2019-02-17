From October till now, no damage value had been recorded, but the overall damage value amounted to R107 723 600, with the recovered value of R4 458 670.60 and the stolen value of R22 576 452. File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - It has been five months since the specialised Rail Enforcement Unit (REU) was launched to combat attacks on Metrorail’s infrastructure, but the unit is no closer to knowing who is responsible for, or the motive behind, the brazen onslaught which has included the torching of trains, theft of cables and vandalism. The unit held its first quarterly briefing on the progress the jointly funded team has made. Metrorail Western Cape regional manager Richard Walker said there was great improvement in the number of train sets in operation compared to last year.

Quoting the damage value, Walker said:

March they lost - R41 500,

April - R1 500,

May - R15 000,

June - Zero,

July - R44 757 600,

August - R3 508 000 and

September - R39 400 000

From October till now, no damage value had been recorded, but the overall damage value amounted to R107 723 600, with the recovered value of R4 458 670.60 and the stolen value of R22 576 452.

The jump for the three months was because of arson attacks. Walker noted arrests made so far regarding cable theft and vandalism, touching on the crime prevention actions and successes of the unit.

“We can see the REU’s force multiplying effect clearly, proving our contention that the more law enforcement agencies collaborate, the better crime is addressed and order restored on trains.”

Walker said there had been more than 150 arrests made so far, with 47 cases on final trial.

Transport MEC Donald Grant said that since its inception, the REU had providing much-needed manpower at operations targeting criminals.

Mayco member for transport Felicity Purchase was also part of the briefing. “It doesn’t often happen that all three spheres of government get to collaborate in this fashion, and to also record the successes,” she said.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said the group had made 67 arrests in the last three months.

