Cape Town - A transgender woman who left her job after using her company’s female bathroom has taken the company to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Andre Taylor, 28, from Gugulethu, said she was forced to resign after she was ordered to stop using the female bathroom.

“Since the day I started at the company I made use of the female toilet, up until one of the HR (human resources) ladies bumped into me for the first time when she came out of the toilet. Then, the next day they approached me and told me they had received complaints that I was using the ladies’ toilet,” Taylor said.

Taylor worked as a sales consultant at Merchants SA, and began working at the company in 2016.

She said she was called into a meeting after her use of the bathroom was called into question. “I was asked if I use the female toilets, and I said yes I do, and they told me... that I can be whatever I want to be outside of work, but here they consider me male,” she said. Taylor was born male but identifies herself as a female.

HR then told her she had to make use of the bathroom for males, but she refused to do so. “I said I am not going to make use of the male toilets because I felt unsafe, and they asked what genitals I have,” she said.

Taylor said company staff then told her to use the bathroom for the disabled. “The problem with the disabled toilet was that it was quite a distance, and I would have to walk up and down, and my managers would get so upset because of it,” she said.

Taylor said tensions rose in her working environment and she did not have the courage to go to work any more. “It just became a toxic environment and I tried to make sense of everything and process it, but I couldn’t,” she said.

She left the company in March 2018 and took the company to the CCMA. In Taylor’s affidavit, she accused the head of HR at the company of “misgendering” her.

The company’s head of HR, Petro Taliaard, said in her affidavit that Taylor was not dismissed or discriminated against. “The applicant makes a bare allegation that his constitutional right was violated. There is no factual explanation of this and how it links to his gender and subsequent resignation from work,” Taliaard said.

Labour law expert Michael Bagraim said normally HR staff were not trained to deal with transgender people. “Apart from not being trained to deal with them, they also lack sensitivity, because transgenders have different needs, and they need to understand what they are,” he said.

LGBTI activist Liberty Glenton Matthyse, the executive director of Gender DynamiX, said the case indicated that prejudice was rife in the workplace.

Matthyse’s organisation is in talks with Home Affairs in a bid to change the way transgender people are identified in their identity documents.

“If we look at the process of changing one’s sex or gender, you have to go through a process that needs medical evidence to prove the person is transgender.

“What we are saying is that this is too expensive... we want this to be changed.”

