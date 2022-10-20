Transnet begins with implementation of recovery work as Untu workers return

Cape Town - Transnet has begun with the implementation of recovery plans across its operations as the company resumes work following Monday’s signing of an agreement with workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (Untu) after 12 days of industrial action. Most Untu members were back at work in the Western Cape on Tuesday and the union said its full work complement had been expected to have returned on Wednesday.

Untu general secretary Cobus van Vuuren said there had been some challenges with regard to members not understanding when they should be returning to work, but the situation had been sorted out. Meanwhile, addressing South African Transport and Allied Workers (Satawu) members in Durban, general secretary Jack Mazibuko said: “It is very clear that the other union signed for retrenchments at Transnet.” Mazibuko said Satawu was against retrenchments and privatisation of Transnet.

“The struggle of the working class and the poor shall continue.” At the same time, Transnet spokesperson Ayanda Shezi said: “Engagements with customers and industry are ongoing, with joint planning to clear backlogs created as a result of the industrial action.” Shezi said employee attendance was up across the board, averaging between 70% and 80%, with more employees expected to return over the next two days.

She said the company would continue to prioritise the safety of employees and assets, as operations prepare to ramp up. “On the rail side, trolley trips are being undertaken to assess the safety of the railway network, as well as inspection of rolling stock to ensure trains are declared safe before services resume fully.” Shezi said repairs to sections of the network affected by theft and vandalism were also being undertaken.

With regard to the situation at the ports, she said the focus remained on clearing the backlog of vessels at anchorage and alongside the quay, including bulk, break bulk and containers and that all eight commercial ports remained accessible. [email protected] Cape Argus