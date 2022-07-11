Transnet to invest R16.1bn in three Western Cape ports to increase trade efficiency

Cape Town - Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has said it is investing R16.1 billion in infrastructure at the Western Region’s ports of Cape Town, Saldanha and Mossel Bay in a move to increase trade efficiency. TNPA managing executive for the western region, advocate Phyllis Difeto, announced the allocation of R5.5bn to the Port of Cape Town, R2.2bn to the Port of Mossel Bay and R8.4bn to Saldanha over a 7-year period.

She said the capital investment plan demonstrates TNPA’s commitment to the initiation of its “reimagined TNPA” operating model launched last year. “We are intentional about prioritising capital projects that will create future capacity while not neglecting the immediate needs required to enhance port efficiencies.” In the current financial year 2022/23, TNPA has a capital investment programme of R452 million in the Western Cape.

Difeto said that the Port of Cape Town would see the delivery of a robust R260 million capital programme, comprising the procurement of a helicopter and the replacement of two tugboats. Phase 2 of the Cape Town Container Terminal expansion and the acquisition of 10 dry dock cranes form part of the port’s 7-year programme. She said that at the Port of Mossel Bay, some of the key capital projects include the slipway facility refurbishment and Quay 3 sheet piling, and that these key projects form part of Mossel Bay’s R10.2m port infrastructure development plan for 2022/23.

She said the implementation of capital projects was already under way and included the acquisition of a tugboat, installation of perimeter fencing and provision of bulk power. TNPA infrastructure general manager Thecla Mneney said that even as the TNPA focused on capital investment deliverables, it acknowledged the historical under-expenditure. “It is for this reason that we have adopted a fresh approach to project execution, an approach that ensures all hands on deck from the project sponsors, engineers and support teams through participation in capital expenditure war rooms.”

The announcement of the expenditure comes at a time when the City has requested a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to discuss privatisation at the Port of Cape Town. Mayco member for economic growth James Vos told the Exporters Club Western Cape that the City appreciated the importance of sorting out the inefficiencies around port operations as these had severe effects on businesses and the economy at large. The Exporters Club had hosted a networking event where they heard insights and solutions regarding the challenges facing the export market from role-players including local and provincial government officials and the port management.

