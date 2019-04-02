File picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Transnet wants to build a desalination plant at Cape Town harbour. The railway company has announced that it has given approval for further studies to be conducted into a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant at the Port of Cape Town.

“The port is confident that the municipality will ensure a water resilient region through a mix of water sources,” said Captain Alex Miya, Transnet National Ports Authority’s acting port manager in Cape Town.

“In the meantime, we have considered a few options to ensure economic sustainability. One of these options is a Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant for port use.

“This is currently being explored in conjunction with various regulatory authorities and has received support from Transnet to proceed with further studies.”

Miya said that the next step would be to appoint consultants to conduct studies that could be concluded by September. If the plant is found to be a viable option, it could be introduced by the end of next year.

“The port would continue to co-ordinate its approach with the City of Cape Town’s initiatives to supply extra water,” Miya said.

Transnet’s National Ports Authority at the Port of Cape Town previously implemented measures to manage water usage.

These water conservation steps included suspending the sale and supply of potable fresh water to vessels at the Port of Cape Town, with exceptions considered on merit. Ship repairers were also told to make use of mobile water supplies.

“The port has also been assisting the City with studies and potential site availability for a permanent desalination plant.

"Cape Town remains a water-scarce region and has just emerged from the worst drought since 1904. The good rainfall last year and the substantial reduction in usage has allowed for municipal restrictions to be reduced from level 6 to level 3. While this is positive, the region’s dependence on dam water could result in similar shortfalls in future,” Miya said.

The City is in a difficult situation with a number of its desalination plants not fully operational. At the V&A Waterfront, the City’s R60million desalination plant, which is capable of producing two million litres of potable water a day, is not operational owing to a contractual dispute between the City and the contractor, which was being mediated, said Xanthea Limber, the mayoral committee member for water and waste. The Cape Chamber of Commerce’s president, Geoff Jacobs, has commended Transnet on its plans.

“We have already seen rationing of water to visiting ships, and this is certainly not what we would like to see happen again.

“We trust that the research will give us a clearer idea of the cost and benefit scenario so that we can make an informed decision,” he said.

