Transparency needed in revised animal keeping by-law, says animal clinic head

Cape Town - Khayelitsha based animal clinic SA.MAST director Tamsin Nel has accused the City of disregarding thousands of submissions by people of Khayelitsha to have an animal keeping policy to inform the revised by-law. Nel said the clinic was in support of by-laws which would significantly reduce the suffering of all cats and dogs throughout the city, especially the majority of which resided in disadvantaged areas.

Nel demanded, amongst other things, a specific acknowledgement of the thousands of public comment submissions sent, and of the more than 900 hard copy submissions from the Khayelitsha residents together with a summary of the specific details of the public submissions that the City received regarding inputs to its animal keeping policy. “The purpose of public comments is to ensure public participation in decisions that affect them as SA citizens. The public has a lawful right to participate, which includes the right to be informed of what their fellow citizens want and don’t want and a reasonable opportunity to debate the contents of all submissions in public spaces, such as social media and in the press before any decisions are taken by the City on behalf of SA citizens. “It is equally important that citizens are then given the opportunity to retract or amend their submissions. Unlike the process that was followed in 2010 and 2011 with the animal keeping by-law review, it is of the utmost importance that transparency and accountability is upheld this time round,” she said.

Nel said it was also important that changes made to the by-law reflected a realistic solution to and amongst other things, the rampant abuse and neglect of all kinds of animals, the domestic animal overpopulation of cats and dogs with its attending consequences on communities and the work of non profit organisations with limited resources and zero financial support from the government. Safety and Security Portfolio Committee Chairperson Mzwakhe Nqavashe said an email was sent to Nel and that he further committed himself to engage with Nel on issues or concerns that she had but is yet to receive a response. “At this stage it is important to note that the Animal Keeping Policy is still in the City’s policy development process and thus there is still time to respond and address Ms Nel’s or any other persons issues or concerns in relation to the policy.