Metrorail has released CCTV footage of the two suspects allegedly involved in the recent train fires at the Cape Town Station. Picture: Metrorail/Supplied

Cape Town - While the police were commended for their swift action in apprehending two boys in connection with a fire at the Cape Town station, the United National Transport Union (Untu) raised questions about who allegedly sent them. Untu on Thursday said it had serious doubts that a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were behind the attack of November 28 during which 18 carriages were gutted. The 14-year-old, a pupil at a school in Ruyterwacht, was arrested on Monday in Elsies River after a fellow learner recognised his face on an identikit.

A teacher went to his house, where the grandmother told him that her grandson said he had been threatened by a 15-year-old boy from Delft to set alight to the trains. According to the grandmother, the boy was told if he didn’t co-operate, his family would be hurt. It was the 14-year-old’s statement that put police on the trail of the second suspect in Delft.

Steve Harris, general secretary of Untu, said: “It’s sad that the arrests this week only came after the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa made CCTV footage available and a reward of R100 000 for information that would lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspects.”

ANC provincial Interim Committee co-ordinator Ronaldo Nalumango said: “We welcome the arrests and are hopeful they will lead the SAPS to uncover who and what is behind this form of economic sabotage.