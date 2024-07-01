Trauma Centre to host monthly Market Day to raise awareness on work done at the centre

Cape Town - The Trauma Centre for Survivors of Violence and Torture Trust held its monthly Market Day at its District Six premises over the weekend, and called on the public to come through to find out more about the work of the centre, while scanning the array of goods on sale. The Market Day is the third of its kind and will be held on the last Saturday of each month from 9am to 2pm at 126 Chapel Street, District Six.

Executive director and senior social worker Marguerite Holtzhausen said the objective of the monthly market is to raise awareness on the work of the centre, but also to bring visitors and communities together. “This is a beautiful space within the heart of the old District Six. This is really authentic District Six and we want to create a space where communities can come together – not only that, but where people can connect and also help to earn an income.” The market also allows the non-governmental organisation to raise funds in order to carry out its essential work in hot spot communities with its team of volunteer psychologists – with stands at the market priced at R100.

“So we encourage people who want to sell their goods to contact us at the Trauma Centre, and also visitors. Come and have your morning coffee with us before you go off to do your shopping. ”Come and just relax here with us, bring your children. Have fun, bring your dog if you have a dog.” The organisation was established as a result of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, to provide support to survivors of apartheid violence.

The property has rich historical significance as a space used to house the families of those imprisoned at Robben Island. Today, the organisation assists victims of violence, particularly gender-based violence. “There’s still a lot of trauma in our communities, especially among children. We do counselling for adults, but we also do counselling for children. We are also very concerned about the state of mental health of children in Cape Town. “So many people and children say they’re suicidal because of the horrific things they have been exposed to, so we feel our work is very important. Not only the restorative work, healing processes that we want to promote – we also do training.

“We are training community leaders to be trauma support workers, to have that trauma sensitivity when they deal with people.” Many of the cases seen to, at the centre are of those who have witnessed murders, family members under threat by gangsters, victims of domestic violence and a large amount of rape cases, Holtzhausen said. “Some of our cases are from refugees. Of course, that’s the most horrific stories that you hear, especially from our Congolese refugees about what they’ve experienced. You don’t even want to repeat what people went through, it’s too much,” Holtzhausen said.

“But there is hope and we’ve seen clients who, through a therapeutic process, find relief, find the ability to integrate into normal life.” Singer, songwriter and musical activist Nur Felix will be performing a two-hour concert at the market next month, performing some of his original songs as well as covers. “It’s going to be a celebration, a nice, fun, family environment,” he said. [email protected]