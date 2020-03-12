Travel time on public transport linked to women's experiences of sexual assaults

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - The frequency and time spent on public transport has a direct bearing on the extent to which women and girls are exposed to the risks of getting raped and harassed. This is according to the newly released Sonke Gender Justice report that documents women and girls’ lived experiences of gender-based violence, sexual harassment and crime perpetrated against them as commuters using public transport in the Western Cape and Gauteng. The research was undertaken as a response to the large number of personal experiences shared by commuters using, particularly, minibus taxis, selected buses and Metrorail trains. In the report, women and girls reported their experiences of rape and sexual abuse while boarding public transport, or while walking to, or waiting for public transport, and men masturbating or rubbing their genitals on women’s bodies in crowded trains, buses and minibus taxis. The report found that lack of gender-responsive planning in the development of urban transport and cities had a major impact on the mobility, frequency of use, safety and personal security of commuters, especially women, adolescents and children.

According to the report, certain factors such as trains unexpectedly stopping between stations for extended periods, and delayed and unreliable services, were among issues commuters reported.

The report said travel time in itself was problematic.

The most common form of sexual abuse reported in the survey was rape - by minibus taxi drivers in taxis or at taxi ranks.

Most women reported that their perpetrators were minibus taxi drivers who raped them in remote locations off the usual taxi route or during the night.

A high proportion of the total respondents from both provinces - 88% or 901 respondents - thought they would be at risk of being sexually harassed and groped on a crowded train, bus, or taxi.

This was higher among the Western Cape respondents, at 91%.

The report made recommendations, which included changes to the design and implementation of transport systems to make them responsive to the practical needs of women and children.

[email protected]