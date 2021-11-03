Travonne Rhoda from Kraaifontein, 7, loses his life-long battle with 'popcorn lung'

Cape Town - A brave little boy who suffered from a rare lung disease has lost his battle after a life-long fight. Seven-year-old Travonne Rhoda from Kraaifontein suffered from bronchiolitis obliterans, aka popcorn lung, which obstructs the smallest airways in the lungs, making it nearly impossible for him to breathe on his own.

He was discharged from the Bellville Melomed in May after a three year stay, where he also miraculously survived Covid-19, despite only having 30% of his lungs left. His mom Simone says he was admitted to hospital again on Sunday after breathing complications and sadly passed away on Monday. “He was admitted on Sunday night before 12am. He was very confused and struggled to breathe and I knew something was very wrong,” his heartbroken mom said.

“I also knew that he is a fighter and he will get through this. “His heart stopped beating after they struggled for an hour and a half.” Simone says hospital staff tried to intubate the boy but “he was too tired to keep fighting”.

SUPPORT: Travonne with his parents Simone and Clement. Picture supplied Travonne on his daily nebuliser session. He plays on his little guitar to pass the time. Picture: African News Agency(ANA) “They were trying to intubate him as he was hypoxic so while they were busy his heart stopped, he knew he had enough. “He greeted us all in one way or the other over the past week.” Simone said her son touched many hearts in his short life and leaves behind happy memories.

“He loved singing, dancing but the most precious thing was how he could really turn your frown upside down. “He never knew what you’re going through but he could feel it and also said ‘don't worry it will be OK’.” Melomed Group Marketing Manager, Shameema Adams, says Travonne was only six-months-old when he was first admitted.

“Travonne was treated by the medical staff at Melomed Bellville Hospital where they grew to love him as their own,” she said. Nursing Service Manager, Sister Carmen Bartes, adds: “When he was discharged in May this year, it was certainly bittersweet. “The ward staff missed Travonne’s happy and cheerful energy, but we were equally excited and delighted that he returned home.