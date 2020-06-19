Trevor Manuel's mom Philma Manuel, 94, dies from Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Philma Manuel, 94, the mother of former UDF activist and finance minister Trevor Manuel, died on Thurs day from Covid-19, said the ANC in Western Cape. She is survived by her children Beryl, Pamela, Trevor and Renecia, 10 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Paying tribute, the ANC said the former garment worker single-handedly raised her children when her husband passed away in 1969. “Years ago, Mrs Manuel said in an interview about her life, that her son’s political activism prior to 1994 was ‘particularly stressful for me. He was always either on the run from the Security Police or in detention. I would never in my wildest dreams have imagined that the years of anguish would culminate in him being elected as a Cabinet Minister in the Government of National Unity’,” said ANC spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. The Manuel family said they were all thinking of Philma’s grandson Elton with whom she had a very special bond and who lived with her in Kensington.

She was born in Stellenbosch on June 6, 1926, and grew up between Stellenbosch and Woodstock. She has left many rich memories to cherish in her family and the community of Kensington where she lived since 1950. Manuel will be buried from the Good Shepherd Church, Kensington, on Tuesday, June 23.

Due to restrictions on the number of attendees, the family have requested that mourners follow the funeral on a livestream, with details to follow.

“The family would like to thank Dr Khalfey, the medical and nursing staff of Vincent Palloti Hospital for their exceptional care.

“A life well-lived, blessed with quiet courage and gentle humour graced our lives in so many way,” the family said.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has also expressed their condolences to Manuel, and to his family and friends, on the passing of his mother over the weekend.