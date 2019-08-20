File photo: African News Agency (ANA).

Cape Town - An alleged serial rapist who is facing 14 counts of rape, including that of a 9-year-old girl, has pleaded not guilty before Judge Derek Wille in the Western Cape High Court . The crimes were committed between 2015 and last year in Eerste River, Koelenhof in Stellenbosch, Ladismith and Tulbagh. According to the indictment, the victims were allegedly raped more than once by the accused and forensic evidence has linked him to the crimes.

The State alleges that he is guilty of rape, sexual assault and kidnapping.

Most of his victims were minors and the court proceedings were held in camera while the minors gave evidence about the sexual assault they allegedly suffered at the hands of the accused.

The State will also call to the stand police officers and doctors who examined the victims.

According to court papers, the alleged rape of the 9-year-old happened on the morning of August 11, 2016, in Sakkiesbaai, Ladismith.

The schoolgirl was standing in her yard in Ladismith when the accused, who was outside near the gate, allegedly offered her money if she would show him the way to the main road.

While walking with the girl, the accused allegedly pulled her into the bushes and raped her.

The State alleges that after the girl had dressed she was then pulled further into the bushes, where she was raped again. Another victim, a 13-year-old pupil, was on a train from Eerste River on June 1, 2018, to visit her family in Stellenbosch.

The accused allegedly boarded the same train and went to sit next to the victim. The State claims that he inquired about her journey and allegedly told her to walk with him since he knew a shorter route. He allegedly pulled the girl into some bushes where she was allegedly raped repeatedly.

The trial continues today.

