The fate of the man accused of knocking down and killing 19-year-old Swedish volunteer Aksel Otterbeck has been delayed to allow more international witnesses to take the stand.

The trial stems from an incident on December 14, 2016, that claimed the life of Otterbeck after Darryl Futter allegedly drove a car into international volunteers out walking in Table View.

At the time, Aksel was working for a non-profit organisation. The autopsy report showed every bone in Aksel’s body had been shattered, while six other people were injured.

Futter, who is out on bail, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of culpable homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and or negligent driving and assault.

One of international volunteers, an Israeli, suffered brain damage during the incident and is getting flashes from the accident and still experiencing seizures. This diminish her chance of testifying in the trial.

The deceased’s father, Jesper Otterbeck, 58, who stayed for a time Cape Town to listen to the testimonies of some of the volunteers, said he had hoped for a speedy trial given the fact that the incident happened nearly three years ago.

“What so sad about the whole matter is that Mr Futter walked past me so many times in the court corridor, yet not once did he stop to say he is sorry,” the father said.

On Tuesday the case was postponed to March 9, 2020, to bring more witnesses from overseas to testify in the trial.

Caro Smit, the founder of the South Africans Against Drunk Driving that is assisting the volunteers, started the initiative today 14 years ago when her son Chas, a member of the band Trust Plush, was killed by a drunk driver on September 18, 2005.

“Many of the international volunteers thought that the trial would be over in a couple of months, but we told them that this matter may be a long process. We also told them that drunk driving is a traumatic death and it is not something that is anticipated. In this instance forgiveness is also a process,” Smith said.

