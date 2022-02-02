Trial of the men accused of murdering Jesse Hess and her grandad back in 2019 begins

Cape Town - The trial of David van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose commenced in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday where they appeared for the murder of 18-year-old Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan. The two men have been charged with six counts of murder, rape, fraud or theft and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Lategan and Hess were found dead in their flat in Parow on August 30, 2019. Hess was a first-year theology student at UWC, while Lategan was an 85-year-old pensioner. The State has accused Van Boven, 33, and Ambrose, 39, of assaulting Lategan and Hess, inflicting serious bodily harm and stealing rings, a bank card, a laptop, two mobile phones and two television sets. It is alleged that they murdered Lategan and Hess by strangling them. The State has also accused the two of raping Hess and defrauding her by using her bank card to withdraw a sum of R100 at a supermarket in Bellville.

Both pleaded not guilty to all charges. However, during his plea explanation, Ambrose attempted to pin the entire incident on Van Boven. In a statement read by his legal representative, advocate Christiaan Burger Brand, Ambrose told the court he accompanied Van Boven to collect money from a family member on the day of the incident. He said they drove to the flat where they were granted access by Lategan.

He said: “After we had been in the flat for some time, David started assaulting the elderly gentleman. I became very afraid, especially when David placed the man on the floor and he remained motionless. David also assaulted a young lady who subsequently appeared from the toilet.” He claimed that Van Boven had instructed him to take items from the flat. He said: “I complied because I was afraid for my life – having experienced what David was capable of. “I attempted to flee from the flat but could not manage to. I deny that I assaulted any of the deceased in any way or raped the female deceased.”

State prosecutor advocate Emily Van Wyk called Jesse’s maternal aunt, Sandra Hess, to the stand. She testified that she was Van Boven’s maternal cousin and thought their relationship was “good” because she had taken care of his mother when she was ill. She told of the day she came home to the tragic scene. “When I got home, there were a lot of people outside the flat. I then went inside… I then saw Chris lying in the bathroom; his hands were tied and his mouth and nose taped closed. He was lying on his side. His hands were tied with brown Sellotape, wrists tied together,” she said. “When I came into the bedroom, the bed was a mess … I found Jesse behind the bedroom door, in a half-slouching position. The lower half of her body was naked, her mouth and nose were also taped up with brown Sellotape. I then called out to her … because it looked like she was sleeping. I couldn’t get any response from her.”