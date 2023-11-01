Trial of well-known jazz musician facing rape charges gets delayed, again

Cape Town - The case against a well-known jazz musician facing charges of rape has again been postponed. The trial was expected to start in May but the case was postponed until September, and after the transformer near the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court blew up, the trial was moved to yesterday, when it was postponed yet again.

The court heard that the musician had once again changed lawyers. The State said they tried to get in contact with the lawyers unsuccessfully. The accused told the court: “I sent a text to the lawyer, but he has trials in other courts.” The matter was then postponed to November 17 for legal representation. The 50-year-old musician, a former director of a Cape Town music school, was arrested in July 2022, by detectives attached to the Kuils River Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

His victim was only 14 when the alleged sexual attacks started and continued until he was 20. He reported the case at the age of 21; his family said they would only comment when the case was finalised. The accused, who cannot be identified, knew the boy, who was a student at the music school, as he was a family friend.

The accused is well known in the music industry and has shared the stage with local music giants and international artists, and got his footprint in the Cape Town International Jazz festival in 2016 after releasing an album. The National Prosecuting Authority’s regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, previously said: “A Cape Town jazz musician and director of an Athlone music school was charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming. “He was released on bail of R1 000. More charges are likely to be added as the investigation continues.”