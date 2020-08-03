Tributes for slain CPUT student, family gunned down execution-style

Cape Town - Tributes are pouring in for the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) fourth-year student and activist Wendy Kebe, 23, who was gunned down execution-style at her home together with her mother and brother on Thursday. Her mother Nomaphelo Kebe, 45, Wendy and her brother Sive, 17, were killed at 8.30pm in Mfuleni before their family car was taken and later found gutted. CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said: “The loss of a student, especially as tragically and violently as this, is a loss for their family, peers and ultimately the country.” Kansley said Kebe was in her fourth year and close to graduating for a Bachelor of Education with her whole life ahead of her. “We will monitor the case and pray for swift arrests to ease the sorrow of her family and friends,” she said.

Student Representative Council (SRC) chairperson at the Mowbray campus, Siyasamkela Nyezi, said Kebe was an active student.

“I remember during the gender-based violence (GBV) campaigns last year, she was in the forefront with other female leaders to air their frustrations and they got arrested. So it is safe to say her consciousness was still intact,” Nyezi said.

He said outside politics she was well known for her taste in fashion and beauty. “Our campus referred to her as the minister of education, a very intelligent, up-and-coming teacher and of course well known for having a big heart. Mowbray campus is still in disbelief.”

Her best friend, Akhona Lambamba, said she met her in 2017 when they were both in their first year at CPUT. She was “such a loving and caring person, very passionate and ambitious”, Lambamba said.

“She was such a fun person to be around. She lived her life full and she was an adventurous and brave person,” Lambamba added.

She said she couldn’t really express how she felt; “all I can say is I’m still numb, none of what has happened makes sense, I still keep on calling her even today. I fail to come to terms with the situation.”

Another friend, Anella Mdutyulwa, pleaded with Police Minister Bheki Cele, saying: ”You are our police minister, however, the news of the death of the Kebe family has fallen on deaf ears.

“It’s such a pity that you do not understand how painful deaths like these are. Tell me what must we do as women? I am deeply wounded,” she said in her plea to Cele.

“This family’s death has been trending on social media but you have failed to show up You need to attend to this matter personally Minister Bheki Cele.”

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the incident was being investigated and police were yet to make arrests. “Two unknown suspects shot the three victims in the family vehicle. The mother and daughter died at the scene and the son later in hospital.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stop on 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp.

Cape Argus