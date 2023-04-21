Tributes pour in for Cornerstone Institute’s chief executive Noel Daniels

Cape Town - Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in from colleagues and friends of the Cornerstone Institute’s chief executive Noel Daniels, who died on Tuesday after a brief illness. A statement from Cornerstone Institute said Daniels joined the Cornerstone Institute as chief executive in September 2015, when the organisation was going through a period of change.

“He had for many years been an educator at Groenvlei High School where he became part of a group of committed and activist teachers and later moved on to be a lecturer in the field of education at Hewat College of Education and had been involved in some of the leading cultural organisations in Cape Town. “He leaves behind his former wife Dawn, his daughter Carla, his family, many dear friends, and, of course, the community of Cornerstone Institute, its board, staff, and alumni.” Cornerstone Institute chief executive Noel Daniels. Picture: Supplied In a message she posted on Facebook, musician songwriter and voice-over artist Auriol Hays posted: “My wonderful best friend has passed. There are no words – he was a fierce friend, a great cook, mad DJ, an exceptional CEO, an activist in every way that matters, and he loved his family. What are we gonna do without your mad energy, my friend?”

Friend and Cornerstone Institute colleague Rudi Buys said: “Noel was the consummate activist for education. Someone who lived and breathed learning and knowledge work that brings change.” Buys, who is also a columnist for Business Report, said he had been privileged to work with Daniels for several years and had gained the utmost respect for his commitment to transformative education. “But, what made him such an inspiring activist was his ability to just be joyful, celebrating it to be human. With his passing we have lost one of the greats of our people, as much as we have lost simply a close friend to many of us.”