Tributes pour in for Zindzi Mandela hailed as Struggle stalwart

Cape Town - Tributes marking the death early on Monday of South Africa’s Ambassador to Denmark, Zindzi Mandela, who died at the age of 59 in a Johannesburg Hospital, eulogised her as a heroic freedom fighter in her own right. Mandela was the younger of the Mandela daughters - and regarded by many as a child of the nation. She accompanied her mother into banishment at Brandfort, and visited her father on Robben Island from the age of 16. In a statement, ANC Western Cape leaders Lerumo Kalako and Ronalda Nalumango said: “We will never forget that Zindzi, the younger of Nelson and Winnie Mandela’s two daughters, defiantly owned Jabulani Stadium on February 10, 1985, to publicly give her father’s reply to conditional release from apartheid state president PW Botha. “In that reply, Mandela made known from Pollsmoor Prison that his freedom could not be separated from that of the people of South Africa. That reply set the tone for 1985, the year in which the youth of South Africa made the final push to begin the end of apartheid rule.” Describing Zindzi Mandela as an iconic youth activist, the EFF said: “She is a hero who stood by her mother, Winnie Mandela, when the movement they both loved persecuted her.”

The EFF statement said: “Her bravery and her courage to speak truth to power was shaped by the very injustice she received at the hands of the apartheid regime.

"She and her siblings were the families the regime sought to destroy as a means to destroy Nelson and Winnie Mandela.”

A statement from the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said: “For the 27 years that Nelson Mandela was imprisoned, his family - wife Winnie Mandela and daughters Zindzi and Zenani - played a critical role symbolising the humanity and steadfastness of the anti-apartheid struggle.

“With Zindzi’s death, aged just 59, South Africa loses an important generational link connecting our divided history to the promise of better, more inclusive, tomorrows.”

National Secretary of the Young Communist League of South Africa Tinyiko Ntini said: “Mandela’s selfless service to the people of South Africa and the entire movement is a legacy that will forever be exemplary to the youth of our country.

"Her loyalty to the movement and the struggle for social justice earned her the right to be remembered as a selfless, dedicated and fine cadre of our movement.

“She stood firm in her convictions for freedom and social justice.

"Today, as young people, we should learn and be inspired by her discipline. She expressed her views accurately without trying to portray lack of discipline as some form of misguided radicalism.

"She always adhered to the highest level of moral conduct expected from a cadre of the movement,” said Ntini.

