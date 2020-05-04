Tributes pouring in for anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg

Cape Town - Tributes have continued to pour in throughout the weekend for former Rivonia Trial accused and anti-apartheid activist Denis Goldberg. The 87-year-old died at his home in Hout Bay last week. President Cyril Ramaphosa said Goldberg’s revolutionary contribution reinforced the non-racial character of the Struggle and of the country’s democratic dispensation. “His commitment to ethical leadership was unflinching and even during his advanced age, he formed part of the movement of veterans of the Struggle calling for the reassertion of the moral centre of society. He dedicated his life to achieving the better life we enjoy today,” he said. Ramaphosa has declared a four-day mourning period in honour of Goldberg. Funeral arrangements will be made over the next few days. Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said said: “It was always a pleasure and honour to be in the company of the great Denis Goldberg. A true gentleman, who had touched and changed so many lives with his compassionate nature and captivating storytelling in which he gladly shared his lived experiences and informed perspective on the state of affairs.

Professor Goldberg always reminded us that “through it all, a sense of humour is a necessity and that life is wonderful”, which became his signature line.

His great presence will be missed, but through the Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation will live on, and through the many lives he inspired and changed for the better.

“I am eternally grateful for our collaboration in building the House of Hope, which will serve as a new Arts and Culture Education and Training centre at the Hout Bay Museum to empower and uplift the community and its surroundings through the arts.”

Goldberg was imprisoned for 22 years during the Rivonia Trial with other key members of the anti-apartheid movement.

After his release in 1985 he continued to campaign against the apartheid system from London with his family, until the system was fully abolished with the 1994 election. He returned in 2002 and founded the non-profit Denis Goldberg Legacy Foundation Trust in 2015. In July 2019 he was diagnosed with lung cancer.

UCT also paid tribute to its former alumnus. Goldberg studied engineering and received an honorary doctorate from the university last year.

UCT Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng said: “The Struggle icon and philanthropist will be remembered for his exceptional and selfless fighting spirit, activism and as being a symbol of a promise for a liberatory future. May his undying lasting legacy live on and continue to inspire generations for years to come.”

