Trio found guilty of killing Fidelity guard









Bonile Thimba, Sibusiso Mzomba and Mzonke Mlindazwe were found guilty for the murder of Vulikhaya Nyembezi, who was shot in the back of the head. File picture Cape Town - Meticulous investigation, reliable witnesses and CCTV footage of the murder of a Fidelity guard during a robbery in Delft in 2017 played a key role in a conviction in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday. Bonile Thimba, Sibusiso Mzomba and Mzonke Mlindazwe were found guilty for the murder of Vulikhaya Nyembezi, who was shot in the back of the head by Mzomba. The trio were also convicted on one count of attempted murder. Thimba and Mzomba were also accused of robbing a Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain on March 17, 2017. Judge Taswell Papier commended officer Simon Hlatshaneni for his investigation work in the Delft incident, and praised the testimony of Nyembezi’s colleague Mphutumi Mpambani, who was also shot.

“Mpambani initially told police after the incident that he won’t be able to identify the perpetrators. But while in hospital he said he had visions of the incident and that the faces came back.

“He remembers that Mzomba had a big nose, that he ran up to Nyembezi and shot him in the back of the head. I found his testimony to honest and that he was a reliable witness,” Papier said.

“From the evidence presented, all three accused were running in a line of each other after they exited the Spar. Mlindazwe’s version of the events was that he was an innocent bystander. His version was therefore rejected.”

Sentencing proceedings will commence on February 10.

