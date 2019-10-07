Bonile Thimba, Sibusiso Mzomba and Mzonke Mlindazwe were found guilty for the murder of Vulikhaya Nyembezi, who was shot in the back of the head by Mzomba.
The trio were also convicted on one count of attempted murder.
Thimba and Mzomba were also accused of robbing a Pick n Pay store in Mitchells Plain on March 17, 2017.
Judge Taswell Papier commended officer Simon Hlatshaneni for his investigation work in the Delft incident, and praised the testimony of Nyembezi’s colleague Mphutumi Mpambani, who was also shot.