Cape Town - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent his heartfelt condolences to the family of a truck driver whose vehicle was petrol bombed in the Western Cape earlier this month. Bernard Groenewald sustained serious burn wounds after his truck was targeted on the N1, near Touws River in the early hours of June 2, unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on Friday.

Groenewald and his brother-in-law had pulled over on the side of the highway to rest when the truck was petrol bombed.

Mbalula's spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine said: "This was a senseless killing, an innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked, heinously."

"Our condolences to his friends and loved ones, we assure them and the country that we as government are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again," she said.

Mbalula has called on law enforcement to do all possible to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to the terror on our roads.

During his attack, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said he sustained serious burn wounds and a possible injury to his ankle.

Just after Groenewald's attack, police minister Bheki Cele together with Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi held a briefing at KwaZulu-Natal Police Headquarters, on the recent burning of trucks and blockade, where Cele said they had agreed with the committee that the harming and killing of truck drivers must come to an end.

"We are not negotiating crime here. Police will investigate and these criminals will soon be brought to book," Cele said.

