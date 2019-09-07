Vuyiswa Tsautse

Cape Town - A young Khayelitsha woman is using social media to effect change in her community through her informative a motivational blog and a YouTube channel. Vuyiswa Tsautse, 27, who started a YouTube channel at the end of July this year and a blog last year, said the idea started off after she realised that many people were hopeless when it came to life due to the bad things that were happening around her community.

“I also noticed that here in my area there’s not much of positivity. And many of the blogs and YouTube channels I see are about good clothing brands they wear, what they eat and where they stay.

“I wanted to bring something different and something that people can learn from and relate to, young or old,” she said.

Tsautse said young people should use these platforms to influence their peers and be agents of change in their communities.

She said it was worrying that young people were not creating content that spoke about issues that were facing their communities.

“This is not about money or fame but about changing someone’s life. I want to make an impact on another person who might be facing endless life challenges. I want to use these platforms to make a difference. I want people to think and live positively and for young people to be role models in their communities,” she said.

Some of the issues tackled in her video blogs include mental health, youth empowerment, relationship advice and race relations.

“My aim is to reach people and encourage them, hence I talk about issues that I mostly have personally experienced and have witnessed, but most importantly, issues that we can all relate to and have gone through. For people to find hope and be the best they can be,” Tsautse said.

“Also, when I do a video on YouTube, I make sure I write about it on my blog to give balance - also for those who love reading, to encourage the love of reading,” she added.

Tsautse said many young people had access to online content and it was precisely for this reason that she opted to grab the opportunity it presented.

“It’s all about keeping up with the times. I figured since social media is huge in our daily lives, and user- friendly and easily accessible, I should use the opportunity to reach out while tackling real life social issues.

“I also do word of mouth, but it’s mostly social media,” she said.

