Tulbagh farmers worry about rural safety plan

Cape Town - Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said that rural safety was a critical priority and that support for the agricultural sector was best provided through well-run and financially sound municipalities that were able to ensure water and energy security. Meyer was accompanied by Cape Winelands District executive Mayor Helena von Schlicht during his visit to Tulbagh, and elaborated on their rural safety desk to monitor incidences of farm attacks.

“We also continue to engage with the relevant authorities to address the inefficiencies at the Port of Cape Town, which is bedevilling the export of agricultural produce from the Western Cape. Improving the Port of Cape Town operations ensures that agriculture continues to create jobs and grow the economy,” said Meyer. Von Schlicht said crime was escalating in rural areas, which threatened lives as well as economic growth potential, and although the agriculture sector organised themselves by employing farm watches to assist police in combating crime, they were in dire need of additional well-positioned safety cameras. Von Schlicht said local government (Witzenberg local municipality and Cape Winelands District Municipality) were playing a crucial role in facilitating and coordinating safety measures to assist police in safeguarding their communities.