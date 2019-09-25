Avid soccer players in gang-infested Atlantis have said the ongoing gang violence in the area has claimed the lives of at least 20 young stars over the past year. File picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency

Cape Town - Avid soccer players in gang-infested Atlantis have said the ongoing gang violence in the area has claimed the lives of at least 20 young stars over the past year. Celebrating Heritage Day at Robinvale sports field, the organisers made a passionate plea to rival gangs in the area to allow the youth to excel in their different sports codes.

Educators who attended painted a grim picture of how turf wars were forcing pupils to attend high schools in the area they resided in, or face the prospect of being beaten up once they walked through the different turfs en route to school.

One of the soccer legends, Lonn van Graan, said: “The gang-violence in the area has the potential to destroy sport in the area. Our main soccer field is in Robinvale and young players from other areas are too scared to come to the field, and if they come they risk being assaulted.

“Our Heritage Day sports day for the youth was a good example. Scores of players who stays in the Americans, Horribles, Terrible and 28s gang territories didn’t attend the event.

“Our next step is to meet with the police and gang leaders so soccer players can walk safely to the field. Some of Atlantis’s most gifted soccer players have left the sport and are part of gangs.”

Parents who attended the event said it was about time something drastic was done to stop the killing of young people. Three mothers living in Saxonsea are aware of the turf wars and the dangers these pose to their children, and said the only thing they could do in the mornings was pray.

Community activist Mishka Ganief said: “Yes, it’s sad to see the number of young children trapped in gangsterism. But we as parents need to be firm and not allow our kids to be lured into this vicious circle.

“All the different leaders and councillors have ideas to tackle the scourge. We need to put all these ideas in a pot and come up with a solution that would take on the problem head on.”

Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the provincial education department, said the issue of crime was something that could not be controlled by them.

“We’re not law enforcement. We can’t police community gang turf wars.

“What we do try to do as an education department is to reinforce positive behaviour - get learners interested in their academics or after school sport or cultural activities, so that they don’t participate in gangsterism.

“Our values campaign at schools also tries to reinforce this.

“We also work with police to try to increase police visibility when learners are travelling to and from school. But the violence itself can’t be addressed physically by the education department.”

