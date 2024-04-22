Turfhall Road MyCiTi construction to start soon

Cape Town - Construction is expected to start soon along Turfhall Road as part of the roll-out of the MyCiTi bus service to connect commuters from Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha with Wynberg and Claremont. The impacted section is 1.7km in distance.

Urban mobility Mayco member Rob Quintas said the work would include the reconstruction of two eastbound and two westbound lanes along Turfhall Road, with turning lanes at the intersections at M5/Racecourse Road; Chukker Road and Sir Alfred Avenue; Woodbury and Civic Roads; and Flamingo Road in the west. The construction work would be be done in phases. “The roll-out of the second phase of the MyCiTi bus service to the metro-south east is a mammoth undertaking.

“Over the next three financial years the City will have a number of major construction projects ongoing to implement the dedicated red bus lanes, stations and stops; and improvements to roads and transport facilities to bring scheduled, affordable, safe and reliable public transport service to over 30 communities. “Multiple construction projects are currently under way in many of the areas already, and as we embark on the latest project along Turfhall Road I want to thank communities and road users in advance for their support and understanding. “We are committed to do the work as fast as we can, and to mitigate the impact as much as possible,” said Quintas.

The road reserve along the northern side of Turfhall Road will be impacted first, with streetlights, electrical cables, water mains, sewer mains, and stormwater infrastructure, starting at the M5 and working towards the direction of Flamingo and Benona Roads The first phase concerns the widening of the road shoulder, reconstruction of the median along Turfhall Road, and construction of walking and cycle lanes. The second phase concerns the construction of the westbound carriageway (two lanes) towards the M5 and Dalewood Road.