Tutu exhibition showcasing his activism will launch in October

The life and times of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will be celebrated in an exhibition that will open in October. Cape Town - A riveting exhibition will be launched in October to showcase the remarkable philanthropy and activism of anti-apartheid stalwart Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. The Truth to Power exhibition by the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in collaboration with the Apartheid Museum is also in celebration of the archbishop’s 90th birthday on October 7. The exhibition will officially launch in October, as part of the foundation’s Knowledge Legacy Programme. The permanent feature at the Old Granary Building in Buitenkant Street, Zonnebloem, Cape Town, will provide insight into Tutu’s enormous contribution to the country and world history. The building also serves as the foundation's headquarters.

Tutu has been the recipient of several international awards recognising his role in activism, such as the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize. He is also a member of The Elders, a select group of senior statesmen, peace activists and human rights advocates brought together by Nelson Mandela in 2007 to promote peace and human rights.

Foundation CEO Piyushi Kotecha said: “We’re thrilled to be able to so comprehensively showcase the indelible mark Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu’s spiritual leadership has made on South African society and on societies everywhere. We feel as humbled as we feel proud to be the custodians of the archbishops’s legacy and we are glad to be able to fulfil our duty to share it as widely as possible so that his greatest gifts to global society – conscience, trust, compassion and peace – not only remain with us, but grow.”

The six-part exhibition will explore the church as a site of struggle, the Truth and Reconciliation Commission and its unfinished business, Tutu’s continued activism post apartheid, the impact of Bantu Education and the forced removals.

The Apartheid Museum’s exhibitions and education curator, Emilia Potenza, said: “All over the Mother City are places that have significance in the story of Desmond Tutu’s extraordinary leadership in the struggle against apartheid. We are delighted and excited to bring our experience in tackling the difficult subject of apartheid to the telling of Tutu’s life story, which in so many ways is the tale of the triumph of good over evil.”

